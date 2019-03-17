Services White Funeral and Cremation Service 603 Ocean Hwy E Bolivia , NC 28422 (910) 754-6848 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM White Funeral and Cremation Service 603 Ocean Hwy E Bolivia , NC 28422 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM White Funeral and Cremation Service 603 Ocean Hwy E Bolivia , NC 28422 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Lois Hardison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lois Hinson Hardison

Obituary Condolences Flowers LOIS HINSON HARDISON Lois Hinson Hardison passed away early Saturday morning at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center after a brief illness. Mrs. Hardison was born in Whiteville NC to RC Hinson, Sr. and Selma Edward Hinson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Al Hardison; brothers: Richard Hinson, RC Hinson Jr and Bobby J Hinson and a special friend Floyd Swinson. She is survived by her daughter, Sabra Hardison Duncan of Wilmington, two grandsons, Joshua (Ashley) Duncan of Myrtle Beach SC and Jeremiah (Jenell) Duncan of Wilmington, two great-granddaughters, Madison Duncan of Myrtle Beach SC and Nova Duncan of Wilmington. Lois came to Wilmington from Columbus County to begin a career with Southern Bell as a long-distance telephone operator, working the long cord, plugin switchboard. Retiring with 40 years' service from Bell South, she enjoyed over 30 years of retirement, living at the beach and traveling with family and friends. Lois loved life and she would tell people 'I enjoy living'. Always being healthy and seldomly ever going to a doctor, her only stays in a hospital were when she delivered her daughter over 60 years ago and then just recently due to her sudden illness. Her pride and joy were her two grandsons. She would attend every ballgame that they participated in, no matter what sport, as well as any school or church activity. Above anyone else, they had a way of persuading her to change her mind on things. In recent years, working on Scratch Offs together with her grandsons were happy times. They were all three hoping for the 'Big One'. She was very active during her retirement years. She enjoyed participating in the New Hanover County Senior Games and winning many medals, she was able to go on to the State Finals and place there as well. She loved playing Bingo and for many years that was a Thursday night ritual at the Carolina Beach Senior Center. She participated in several local beauty pageants in those retirement years. She was awarded 1997 Christmas Star Royal Sweetheart, 2000 Pleasure Island Royal Sweetheart, 2002 Senior Ms. Greater Wilmington and 2006 NC Senior Sweetheart Queen. In the last few years, she had enjoyed remaining at her little home on the beach, working in the yard, sitting on her porch, enjoying her property and taking care of her black cat, Lina. And with the recent births of her two beautiful great granddaughters, she enjoyed being a part of their young lives and being affectionately called 'G G". A member of Long Leaf Baptist Church, she enjoyed singing in the Adult Choir and was a Sunday School teacher for the couples' class for many years. She was a member of UDC, serving as President 1988-1992, and was a member of a local Red Hat Society Chapter. She was a featured participating author in the Wilmington Tales 2002 and 2007 editions, where she shared her fond memories of growing up on the farm in Columbus County and moving to Wilmington, beginning her career with Southern Bell Telephone Company. The family would like to thank Carol for providing care and companionship for our loved one these past two years. They spent many hours together, sitting outside down at the beach, working in the yard, taking strolls over to the ocean, all the while building a strong friendship. A Visitation will be held from 6PM until 8PM on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. The Funeral Service will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service with Rev. Joshua Reilly officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice in her memory. Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 17, 2019