LOIS MINTZ JOHNSON Lois Mintz Johnson, age 92, died on September 23, 2019 in Chapel HiIl, NC from pneumonia. She was born to Lillie Mae and Daniel Mintz and raised in Wilmington. For 25 years, she accompanied her husband, Larry Johnson, in his military service in the US Marine Corps. She had many exciting experiences during this time including working in the Pentagon and living in Hawaii, her favorite place that she lived. After his service in the military ended in 1965, she and her family returned to Wilmington where she lived until 2018 when she moved to Chapel Hill. She is preceded in death by her husband, John "Larry" Johnson as well as three brothers: Victor Mintz, James B Mintz and John W Mintz. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Johnson Dewhirst(Mark) of Chapel Hill, a grandson, Larry Smith(Brecken) of Denver, CO., her sister, Mary Mintz Gough of Wilmington and her nephew, Richard Gough of Kennesaw GA. She had been a member of First Baptist Church since she was a teenager. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Baptist Children's Homes of NC, online at www.bchfamily.org. Grave-side services will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 2:00pm at Oakdale Cemetery, Wilmington. Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill, NC has been entrusted to care for the Johnson family.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 26, 2019