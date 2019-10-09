|
LONNIE DUPREE GADDY, JR. Lonnie Dupree Gaddy, Jr., 89, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born in Wilmington on July 17, 1930 to the late Lonnie Dupree Gaddy, Sr. and Rosa Rogers Gaddy. He grew up in Seagate surrounded by many relatives and began his Christian pilgrimage at Seagate Baptist Church. Lonnie graduated New Hanover High School in 1948 and N.C. State College as an Electrical Engineer in 1953 and then entered the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lt. Upon returning to Wilmington he worked for the Corp of Engineers where he became the first supervisor of the Army Corp of Engineers new program of Atomic Energy for defense purposes. This took him to Northern Virginia and many more exciting projects at Ft. Belvoir. These included completing the course offered by the International School of Nuclear Science and Engineering; working several years with nuclear reactors; being nominated for "Outstanding Young Engineer" in the Metropolitan Washington, D.C. area for developing a conversion link between high voltage and higher efficiency; Also, in the 1960's he developed a more efficient, economical Fuel Cell powered, electrically propelled 3/4 - ton truck for the Army, an Acoustic Guided Missile; the mobile Power Plant for the Patriot Missile and many other fulfilling projects before retiring from the Department of the Army in 1985. Lonnie was a dedicated member of the Baptist Church from Seagate to First Baptist, Wilmington, Ravensworth Baptist Church, Annandale, VA, where he served as deacon as well as being involved in the civil rights movement and many other civic and social endeavors. Upon returning to Wilmington, he rejoined First Baptist and although unable to participate fully due to an accident in 1992, he still maintained his desire to be a part of the church community. Lonnie loved his family very much and was always there to be of help whenever needed. In return, his family all loved him dearly and miss him greatly. Lonnie is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirlene Conrad Gaddy; son, Lonnie Dupree Gaddy, III and wife, Pamela of Aldie, VA; grandchildren, Dan Gaddy and wife, Aida of Washington D.C. ; Krissy Tonkinson and husband, Patrick of Chesapeake, VA and great-grandsons, Liam and Lucas Tonkinson; son, Greg Gaddy of Washington, D.C. and daughter, Angela Martin and husband, Russ of Sterling, VA; brother, George Gaddy of Wilmington, NC; sister-in-law, Peggie Conrad of Knoxville, TN; six nieces, two nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Gerald Conrad and his sister-in-law, Mary Gaddy. A celebration of Lonnie's life will be held in the First Baptist Church Chapel, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:30am. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 9, 2019