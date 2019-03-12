|
|
LORA FAYE FOWLER TYLER Ms. Lora Faye Fowler Tyler, age 80 of Whiteville, peacefully entered into Heaven, with family by her side, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Whiteville. A native of Columbus County, Ms. Tyler was born on January 3, 1939 to the late Dalton Fowler and Idell Nealey Fowler. Lora Faye was the widow of the late Jasper Leroy Tyler. Along with her husband and parents, Ms. Tyler was preceded in death by her son, Michael Ray "Peewee" Tyler and her brother, Bobby Fowler. Ms. Tyler was a virtuous woman, who loved her family and friends. She never hesitated to share a smile with others and brighten their day; she was a gem to everyone who knew her. Lora Faye loved her family dearly and they loved her. Her beloved family never left her side during her last hospitalization of two weeks, nor during her transfer to the hospice facility, where she was called to her heavenly home. Funeral services commemorating Ms. Tyler's life will conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Worthington Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Ray Best, Pastor Mack Watts, and Mr. Jeff Hissong officiating. Interment will follow in the Thompson Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00-8:00, Monday Evening at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. To cherish her memory, Ms. Tyler leaves behind her beloved children, Wanda Kay Harris (Henry) of Whiteville, Brenda Faye Hyatt (Kenny) of Whiteville, Donna Gay Hinson (Delane) of Chadbourn, Mitchell Wayne Tyler (Patty) of Fair Bluff, Sandra Lee Williams (Jimmy) of Nakina, Teresa Michelle Hissong (Jeff) of Myrtle Beach, Jonathan Dove (Megan) of Whiteville; siblings, Floyd Fowler (Jeanette) of Whiteville, Thomas Lynwood Fowler (Shelby) of Whiteville, Esther Tompkins (Bill) Whiteville, Ruby Hammonds of Whiteville, Judy Mundy (Jeff) of Supply, Jerry Fowler (Hiawatha) of Whiteville; special friend, Lee Fowler of Loris; 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice, the nurses on the sixth floor at Columbus Regional Healthcare System, and Dr. Fleming & Staff for their kindness and compassion shown to their Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend during her recent illness. A Service of Worthington Funeral Home, Chadbourn.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 12, 2019