LORA MAE CONNOR SELLERS Mrs. Lora Mae Connor Sellers went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her son's home in Sanford, FL. Lora Mae was born in Wilmington, North Carolina on July 17, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Daniel D. Connor and Elizabeth Ellen Hilburn Connor. Mrs. Sellers was a longtime and faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church joining on February 10, 1963 where she served in the choir with her beautiful voice. She served with the Order of the Eastern Star and was worthy Grand Matron in 1984. Having joined in 1975, for many years she served as an organist. Her Membership was in O.E.S. Cape Fear Chapter 346 and A.R.M.E. chapter 372. She is survived by her son Daniel B. Sellers and wife Elizabeth of Sanford, Florida, daughter Cynthia E. Allen of the home, 3 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Chesley Burgwyn Sellers Jr. and her son James M Sellers. Graveside services will be held at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington N.C. at 2 pm on Wednesday November 6, 2019 with Dr. Donnie Lovette officiating. Donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 423 N 23rd St, Wilmington, NC 28405, in loving memory of Lora Mae Sellers. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 3, 2019