LORAINE RICE OPPENHEIMER Loraine Rice Oppenheimer died June 16, 2019 in Wilmington, NC. She was born August 28, 1919 in Montgomery, Alabama, the daughter of the late Julius and Carolyn Schwab Rice and was the devoted wife of Frank Oppenheimer, who preceded her on December 1, 1992. They were married on March 10, 1946. She was a member of Temple of Israel since 1946 and an active member of Ladies Concordia Society Sisterhood. Throughout her life she was active in many social, cultural and civic organizations. She was the recipient of "The Thank You Award" for the volunteer of the year from the Girl Scout Council. She was a charter member of the James Walker Hospital Auxiliary and continued to serve for many years as a volunteer at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Loraine served as board member on many organizations including Family Service, Travelers Aid, the YWCA, Friends of UNCW, Cape Fear Garden Club, Hadassah, and the local board of the North Carolina Symphony. Along with enjoying volunteer activities, Loraine enjoyed golf, bridge, and especially being with family and friends. Her last few years were spent at Plantation Village. Loraine always said, "Living at Plantation Village continued to give me the gift of being young at heart." Loraine will be missed by her devoted family and her many friends, as a person of vitality, with a love of life and a love of travel. Her life was truly an inspiration and a blessing to all who knew her. She was a person of great integrity and faith. Her kindness and thoughtfulness touched many family and friends. Loraine was a graduate of Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She enjoyed membership in Cape Fear Country Club and Hanover Seaside Club for many years. She is survived by a son, Alan Leon Oppenheimer of Plano, TX, nephew, Herbert Rice, Jr. and wife Katy of West Palm Beach, FL, great-niece Alexis Rice Stone and husband Kevan and great great niece Charlotte Beth of Washington, D.C. and three great-nephews Herbert III, Robert and Richard Falk. She is pre-deceased by an infant daughter Jane Louise Oppenheimer, two older brothers Alan and Herbert Rice, Mother-in-law Rose Oppenheimer, sister-in-law Hulda Oppenheimer Jacobi and husband Nathan and niece Joan Jacobi Falk Isaacson. The family would like to thank the staffs of Plantation Village, Davis Health Care Center, and her personal caregivers for their tender care and devoted service in making her life as comfortable as possible. Funeral services will be conducted by Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov on June 19, 2019 11:00am, at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market Street, Wilmington. Burial will follow the service at Oakdale Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will be held at the Riebman Center (922 Market Street) immediately following the burial. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Temple of Israel, P.O. Box 4879, Wilmington, NC 28406, Plantation Village Memorial Fund, 1200 Porters Neck Road, Wilmington, NC 28411, Davis Community Memorial Fund, 1011 Porters Neck Road, Wilmington, NC 28411, or to the .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 18, 2019