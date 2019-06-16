Home

Lore Eccleston
LORE ELSE DEUSCHLE ECCLESTON Lore Else Deuschle Eccleston, 76, of Kure Beach, NC, died December 8, 2018 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 27, 1942 in Koengen, Germany, the daughter of the late Emil and Berta Noedinger Deuschle. She is also preceded in death by her brother. Surviving is her husband, Ronald E. Eccleston of Valley Mills, TX; two sons, Bryon Eccleston and wife Patti of Valley Mills, TX; Tim Eccleston and wife Louise of Broken Arrow, OK; two daughters, Rhonda Boozer and husband Stan of North Ridgeville, OH and Janelle Eccleston of Cleveland, OH; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; as well as extended family in Germany. Lore immigrated to the United States at an early age and became a United States citizen. She owned and operated Lore's Hair Fashions in Elyria, OH, for over 30 years and helped raise her husband's children. She and her husband retired from Ohio to Kure Beach, NC and became actively involved in serving the local community. A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Carolina Beach Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 16, 2019
