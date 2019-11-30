Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
(910) 457-6944
More Obituaries for Loretta Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Mae Price

Loretta Mae Price Obituary
LORETTA MAE PRICE Loretta Mae Price of Southport, NC passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 in Shallotte, North Carolina and went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 89. Loretta was born in Winnabow, NC to Jim Sellers and Delta Mintz Blanton on August 30, 1930. She had worked for many years at Burns Security. Mrs. Loretta was a long-time member of Bethel Baptist Church, and loved her church family. Mrs. Loretta was proceeded in death by her parents Jim and Delta Sellers, husband John Dawson Price, siblings, Virgina Sellers, Katie Riddle, Houston Sellers, Thaxton Sellers, Anita Padgett, and Letha Rabon, a son Dennis Price, a daughter-in-law Kay Price, a granddaughter Cynthia Shatterly and a grandson Randall Price. She is survived by a daughter, Beverly Shatterly (Orin); two sons, Larry Price (Dena) and Michael Price; a daughter-in-law Teresa Padgett Price; a brother Elmer Price; a sister Oretha Sonderman; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church in Southport. Burial will follow in the Bethel Baptist Cemetery, on Bethel Road in Southport. The family will have visitation from 7:00 to 9:00 pm on Monday, December 2nd at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home in Southport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church, WMU, 1628 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 30, 2019
