LORETTA ROSE Loretta Rose of Wilmington, Formerly from Keesville, New York. Born on October 27, 1937 passed away on August 15, 2020. She was the third of eight children and is preceded in death by all five brothers. She has two sisters who are still with us, Janice Cooley of Pierpont, Montana and Jill Wood of Castle Rock, Colorado. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her five children, Dulcie Fralin, David Rose and wife Amy Teal, Donna Rose, Dianna Rose and Danny Rose and fiancé Kristen Skelly and six grand children, five great grand children and one great great grand child.



