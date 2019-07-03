Home

Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
Lorraine Devoe
Lorraine Frances Devoe Obituary
LORRAINE FRANCES DEVOE Lorraine Frances Devoe, 86, of Hampstead, NC, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Woodbury Wellness Center. She was born in Orleans, MA, on June 27, 1933, the daughter of the late William M. Higgins and Helen Daniels Higgins. Also remembered is her husband, William B. Devoe, Jr., her sister, Lois Poignee, and her brother, Donald O. Higgens, all of who preceded her in death. Surviving are many cousins and God children in Massachusetts as well as her companion of many years, Mr. L.G. Hollenbeck of Hampstead, NC. Lorraine's career included the American Mathematical Society and Avid Corporation in Providence, RI, The Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island and the Pawtucket Heart Health Project as Score Team Leader. She also did volunteer work for the Community Council Center, American Heart Association, Meeting Street School, Chamber of Commerce, Federal Point Help Center Board of Directors and Katie B. Hines Board of Directors. Lorraine was a former member of Kure Beach Memorial Lutheran Church where she served on the Church Council as well as the Serving Commission. Her main hobbies included reading, writing, quilting, basket weaving, getting together with friends, dining out, exercising at the Carolina Beach Recreation Center for many years, traveling, and visiting home bound folks. A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel, 17730 Hwy 17 N., Hampstead, NC. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 3, 2019
