Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
Lorraine Martin Joyce


1927 - 2019
Lorraine Martin Joyce Obituary
LORRAINE MARTIN JOYCE Edith Lorraine Martin Joyce passed away August 28, 2019 at age 92 at Roman Eagle Nursing Home in Danville, VA. Born May 17, 1927 in Henry County, VA to Raymond and Ethel Martin, she was raised and lived in Fieldale, Virginia for many years. She married William Wallace Joyce in 1946, and relocated to Wilmington, North Carolina in 1972. She was employed by Fieldcrest Mills in Fieldale and Laney High School in Wilmington, NC. She is survived by her daughters Jennifer Joyce Snead (Charles) of Danville, VA, Janice Joyce Hoffman (Paul) of Leesburg, VA, and one son, William Wallace (Bill) Joyce II ( Kim) of Olive Branch, MS. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace, her son Wayne Joyce (Dale), and her grandson Alan Wayne Joyce. In addition to her children, she is survived by her seven grandchildren, Heather Johnson Sevinsky, Amanda Joyce Menconi, Ronnie Johnson II, Bryan Hoffman, Joshua Hoffman, Savannah Joyce, and Julianna Joyce; and 11 great-grandchildren, Nathan and Ava Sevinsky, Macie and Joy Menconi, Lynnlee, Adie Deane, and Izzie Lane Johnson, Brayden Joyce, Lilly Lord, Benton Hoffman, and Josephine Rose Hoffman. Lorraine was an active member of Winter Park Baptist Church for many years, where she participated in the Adult Choir and Senior Adult activities. A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1130 am at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Home located at 3915 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412. Online guestbook may be signed at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 3, 2019
