LOUISE C. SHERRILL Louise C. Sherrill, 91 of Wilmington passed away on June 7, 2020. Louise was born on June 8, 1928 in Greensboro, Guilford County, NC daughter to the late Eugene M Coble and Margie Bowman Coble. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles P. Sherrill, who was a WWII Veteran and son, Harry P. Sherrill, who was a Vietnam Veteran. She and her Husband had a passion for helping disabled Veterans. Charles was a past Commander and Louise was a past Treasurer of the Wilmington DAV Chapter 11. She is survived by her daughter Cathy Sherrill; granddaughters, Amy Johnson and Mary Malone; great-grandchildren: Catherine and Cole Johnson; very special friends, Al and Sandra Watkins and her youngest son, Eugene T. Sherrill. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412 with Pastor Al Watkins officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to DAV Chapter 11 Wilmington, NC. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.coblegreenlawn.com
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 14, 2020.