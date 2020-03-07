|
LOUISE FORMISANO Louise Price Formisano, 91, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Bolivia. She was born on March 12, 1928, in Selma, NC to the late Leonard "Paudy" Price and Nancy (Eason) Price. Louise started out her corporate life as a Southern Bell Telephone Operator in Wilmington, NC. She was transferred to Miami, FL where she met her late husband, Victor. They fell in love and moved to NY. For the majority of Louise's life, she was a teacher's aide and loved working with children. Upon returning to Wilmington in 1977, Louise worked as a NHRMC ER Receptionist. There wasn't a person who met Louise that didn't like her. Louise's warm smile, twinkle in her eye and sweet giggle made everybody feel better. Louise was well known for her cooking, especially for her famous lasagna. She loved her family and was very devoted to all of them. Louise was especially proud of her yard and flowers. She will have many welcome her into Heaven. Louise is survived by her sons, Gary Formisano and wife, Laurene, Derek Formisano, and Kim Formisano; daughter, Lori Formisano; grandchildren, Michael Dion Formisano and his mother, Gloria, Heather Nelson, Seana Marie Burke and husband, Ryan, Britton Formisano, Ryan Formisano, Angela Haney, and Jason Haney and fiancé, Heather Webster, Angela and Jason's father, Rodney Haney; great grandchildren, Soloman, Dominic, Xavier, Noah, Jonah, and Ripley. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Formisano; daughter Cheryl Formisano and her spouse, Carole Post; sisters, Lee Wall, Nancy Mae Leneave, Irene Marlow, and Geraldine Narron; brothers, Oscar Price, Festes Price and Luther Price. The family would like to thank New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare and all of Louise's other caregivers; her beloved Pastor, Frank Hackworth, and his family; and Jason Thompson, of Parlier Plumbing, who was like a son to her. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington with Pastor Frank Hackworth officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Wilmington, NC. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 7, 2020