|
|
LOUISE FOUTZ NEWTON Louise Foutz Newton died Saturday, June 1, with her family by her side. She was born in Westminster, MD, on June 22, 1937, the daughter of Charles Ryle Foutz, Jr., and Helen Shank Foutz. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jackson Robbins Newton. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth (Beth) S. Newton and Kelly Girolami Newton, her son-in-law, Richard Girolami, and two step-grandchildren Richard, Jr., and Cristyn Girolami. Survivors also include her sister, Martha Foutz Elias, brothers, Charles R. Foutz III (Marge), and Edward Starr Foutz (Shirley), her sister-in-law, Brooks Newton Preik, and many adoring nieces and nephews. Mrs. Newton graduated from Westminster High School and received a Diploma in Nursing from the University of Virginia, She began her nursing career at the University Hospital in Chapel Hill, a career she followed successfully for a number of years afterwards. In later years she accepted a position as manager of one of the departments at the Monkey Junction WalMart. Louise Newton was loved and admired by her family and friends and will be remembered both for her generous spirit and her devotion to helping others through charities and community service. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the College Road location of Andrews Mortuary on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A private graveside service for the family is planned for a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 2, 2019