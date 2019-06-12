|
LOUISE MATHIS BATTS Louise Mathis Batts, 78, of Surf City, passed away at home on Monday, May 27, 2019, with her loving family at her side. She was born February 24, 1941 in Wilmington, NC, the daughter of Eddie and Louise Mathis. She graduated from Kinston High School in 1959. She was employed by the Lenoir County School System (Banks Elementary) for over 20 years. Her hobbies included reading, shopping and living life on the water. In her retirement she volunteered tutoring GED candidates. She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Franklin Mathis Jr, her mother, Louise Vollers Struthers Mathis, and her husband, James Howard Batts. She is survived by her brother, Hank Mathis (Glenda) of Hickory, NC; son, David Batts of Clemmons, NC (Fiancé Penny Phlegar & son Scott Phlegar); daughter, Beth Pogroszewski (Tom) of Surf City, NC; son, Jim Batts (Monica) of Surf City, NC; grandchildren, Mat Batts (Taylor), Daniel Batts, Josh Batts-Pogroszewski, and Katie Batts. To say she was a beloved mother would not do her justice. She was a unique blend of parent, confidant, and friend. She knew what each of her children needed, and never denied them their needs. While she will be greatly missed, she has left behind four grateful adults, fully formed in her image and prepared to carry on in her honor. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington, with the Rev. Jonathan P. Conrad officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louise's memory may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 12, 2019