Louise Pender Blue Hensley
1946 - 2020
LOUISE PENDER BLUE HENSLEY Louise Pender Blue Hensley, 73, of Wilmington, NC, passed away August 17, 2020. Louise was born the only child to the late Evelyn Leary Lawrence (Blue) and Henry Gilbert Blue of Sanford, NC on September 12, 1946. She grew up in Raleigh, NC and attended Peace College followed by the Rex Hospital Radiographer Program, where she excelled. Soon after graduation, she married and had one child, Carrie Meghann Conner (Howland). Louise lived courageously with bipolar 1 disorder during a time when it was not well understood and had limited treatment options. Despite these challenges, she was an excellent x-ray technician in Asheville, NC until her illness prevented her ability to work. The past several years gave her additional challenges with the diagnosis of Alzheimer's Disease followed by a long decline. She passed peacefully with her daughter by her side, singing the hymns she loved. Several years ago, while filling out a document called "The 5 wishes", she was asked "How would you like to be remembered?". Her response was "That I have tried to be kind to everyone." May we all strive to emulate the same during our lives. Memorial arrangements and internment in Sanford NC at Buffalo Cemetery will be announced at a later time and as Covid 19 conditions permit. Surviving are her daughter, Carrie Meghann Howland (Eric) of Wilmington, NC, grandson Samuel Adam Smith (Lucia) of Phoenix, AZ and Natalie Taylor Smith, residing in Bologna, Italy along with Isabel Lawrence (aunt) and Joe and Betty Lawrence (uncle and aunt) of Sanford, NC and many cousins. A special thanks goes out to the staff at Liberty Commons and Liberty HomeCare and Hospice Services, most particularly Aimee, who was such a tireless advocate and support to Louise and her daughter. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) or the Alzheimer's Foundation. Mother, may you rest in the arms of the angels and find yourself happy, whole and at peace. I love you- Carrieann

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 22, 2020
Bless your sweet and big heart, Weezie. Thanks so much for the good times and laughter. The mold was thrown away after you.
May you finally Rest In Peace and know that you we’re loved ..
Kathy Robbins
Friend
