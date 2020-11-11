LOUISE WINSTEAD SHINN Louise Winstead Shinn, age 83, died peacefully on November 5, 2020, at Universal Healthcare of Fuquay-Varina. Louise, daughter of the late Theodore Bernard Winstead and Louise Gorham Winstead, was born April 30, 1937 in Charleston, SC. The majority of Louise's youth was spent in the small town of Elm City, NC. She later graduated from Woman's College (UNC-Greensboro) and began a long career in elementary education. She spent most of her career as an educator with New Hanover County Schools. She retired from teaching after 30 years of inspiring a love of learning in countless children. Louise had a creative spirit which she shared with the world in numerous ways. She played clarinet and bass clarinet in the Elm City High School band. Louise had a lovely singing voice, often breaking into song when she felt particularly joyful. Her artwork was well known in Wilmington. She was a long-time member of the Wilmington Art Association and Quilters By the Sea. She particularly loved summers spent taking art lessons in Oriental, NC with Joe Cox, a North Carolina artist. Lessons with Gladys Faris, well-known Wilmington artist, brought her a love of watercolor, as well as an enduring friendship. Writing was a passion of Louise's as well and she wrote several articles for the Wilmington Star News. She loved poetry and routinely wrote poems of her own as another creative outlet. One of her most treasured possessions was the well-worn copy of Robert Frost's Poems that was signed by the author. Louise had a soft heart for animals, allowing a wide range of rescue animals in her home over the years. She understood the importance of nature, working to save two ancient live oak trees from destruction when a Wal-Mart was being built at Monkey Junction. She was always thrilled when the Painted Bunting, with its flash of bright colors, would return to her wooded yard in Myrtle Gove. She loved the coast, both the Neuse River, Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean. Louise was married to the late Dr. Gerald H. Shinn, a revered UNC-Wilmington professor, for more than 30 years. The two met at Camp Don Lee in Arapahoe, NC where they were on staff in the early 1960's. She is survived by her daughter Ruth Renette Heath and her son-in-law Charles Lionel Heath of Fuquay-Varina, NC, as well as her beloved grandchildren Eleanor Frances Heath and Noah Harper Heath. Louise is also survived by her sister Laura Winstead Pratt and husband Everett (Dee) Davis of Kalispell, Montana. At this time, there are no plans for a funeral. Her cremains will be interred in Elm City, NC. The family is grateful for the excellent care given to her first by Spring Arbor of Apex, and for the last several years by Universal Healthcare of Fuquay-Varina. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Don Lee, Best Friend's Pet Adoption or the New Hanover County Arboretum.



