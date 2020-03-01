|
|
LOWANNA "LODDI" HENDERSON Lowanna Ellery Henderson, 60, "Loddi" to all who knew and loved her passed from her earthly life Thursday, February 27, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born November 1, 1959 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of the late Maurice Ivan Ellery and Sara Elizabeth Smith Schrader. Loddi is survived by her husband, Albert Henderson; son, Nicholas Massengill; daughters, Elle Bryan and Laeken Faircloth (Zack); grandchildren, Savannah, Aubrey, Cali, Skylar, Corbin, and Zayne; brother, Rocky Fields (Carolyn); sister, Charmin Vincent (Lee); and many nieces and nephews. Along with her husband, Loddi was co-owner of Affordable Gutters. Many years ago, Loddi began three of her favorite rolls, that of wife, mother, and grandmother. With her strong will and willingness to work, Loddi was a great helpmate to Albert in their family life and in their business. Loddi enjoyed the simple things in life, but her greatest joy was family; her grandchildren being a shining light in her life. She loved gardening, the beach, boating and fishing. Her radiant smile and love of family will always be remembered. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Maple Hill Baptist Church with funeral service following at 12:00 pm. The Rev. Micky Cox will conduct the service. Burial will follow in Lanier and Meadows Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 1, 2020