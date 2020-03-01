Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn Mcgowen Funeral Home
308 W. Fremont St.
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-2364
Resources
More Obituaries for Lowanna Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lowanna "Loddi" Henderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lowanna "Loddi" Henderson Obituary
LOWANNA "LODDI" HENDERSON Lowanna Ellery Henderson, 60, "Loddi" to all who knew and loved her passed from her earthly life Thursday, February 27, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born November 1, 1959 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of the late Maurice Ivan Ellery and Sara Elizabeth Smith Schrader. Loddi is survived by her husband, Albert Henderson; son, Nicholas Massengill; daughters, Elle Bryan and Laeken Faircloth (Zack); grandchildren, Savannah, Aubrey, Cali, Skylar, Corbin, and Zayne; brother, Rocky Fields (Carolyn); sister, Charmin Vincent (Lee); and many nieces and nephews. Along with her husband, Loddi was co-owner of Affordable Gutters. Many years ago, Loddi began three of her favorite rolls, that of wife, mother, and grandmother. With her strong will and willingness to work, Loddi was a great helpmate to Albert in their family life and in their business. Loddi enjoyed the simple things in life, but her greatest joy was family; her grandchildren being a shining light in her life. She loved gardening, the beach, boating and fishing. Her radiant smile and love of family will always be remembered. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Maple Hill Baptist Church with funeral service following at 12:00 pm. The Rev. Micky Cox will conduct the service. Burial will follow in Lanier and Meadows Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lowanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -