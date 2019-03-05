|
LT. COL. GARY G. TROUT (USAF-RET) Lt. Col. Gary G. Trout, 79, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene, mother, Dovie, and sister, Rowena. He is survived by Mary, his wife of 57 years, his son, Gary, daughter, Katherine, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held from 4pm to 6pm Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary on Market Street in Wilmington. His interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary's memory may be made to the . Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 5, 2019