Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lt. Trout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lt. Col. Gary G. (USAF-Ret) Trout

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lt. Col. Gary G. (USAF-Ret) Trout Obituary
LT. COL. GARY G. TROUT (USAF-RET) Lt. Col. Gary G. Trout, 79, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene, mother, Dovie, and sister, Rowena. He is survived by Mary, his wife of 57 years, his son, Gary, daughter, Katherine, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held from 4pm to 6pm Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary on Market Street in Wilmington. His interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary's memory may be made to the . Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.