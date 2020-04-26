|
LUANN CHRISTINE WATSON Luann Christine Watson of Wilmington, NC passed away April 13, 2020 with her family at her side. She died peacefully at home, with love, dignity and immense courage. Luann was born November 8, 1952 in Richmond, VA to Donald R. Watson of Kenly, NC and Iris C. Worley of Selma, NC. Full of life and a sense of adventure, Luann first studied dramatic arts at the School of Arts in Winston Salem. Later in life, she went on to become a VQAS-certified American Sign Language interpreter, dedicating years of service interpreting for deaf children in the VA public school system. Luann was a gifted and beautiful signer; her talent for signing music never failed to draw others to her. She is survived by her daughter, Rachel K. Watson; son, Kevin M. Watson; mother, Iris Worley-Taylor; and her grandchildren, Colleen M. Watson and Kevin R. Watson. Preceding her in death was her father, Donald R. Watson; brother, Donald R. Watson Jr.; and her infant daughter, Christina Ellen Fullerton. Luann was a beacon of love, support, strength and compassion. She never failed to endear those around her with her distinctive laugh and beautiful smile. God has called home to Him a unique and cherished angel, who will be dearly and profoundly missed by those left to mourn her passing. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington NC 28403 910.791.9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 26, 2020