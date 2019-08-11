Home

Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
Lucile Brown
Lucile King Brown


1920 - 2019
Lucile King Brown Obituary
LUCILE KING BROWN Lucile King Brown, 99, of Wilmington, NC, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born in Brunswick County, NC, on April 17, 1920, daughter of the late Charles Henry King and Bertha Smith King. Her husband of over 50 years, Elbert Autiway Brown, preceded her in death. Mrs. Brown was a graduate of Waccamaw High School and James Walker School of Nursing, Class of 1941. Surviving is her daughter, Glenda Worley of Winter Park, FL; her son, James E. Brown (Susan) of Granbury, TX; two granddaughters, Amy Worley Olson (David) and Ann Whitlow Lippman (Ethan); great-grandchildren, Brandon Robert Keil, Rebecca Carolyn Keil, and Emily Lucile Olson; step-great-grandchildren, David Olson, Jr. (Sara) and Andrew Olson (Amanda); and a nephew, Bennie King (Annette). The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Winter Park Baptist Church, 4700 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington, NC, 28403. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm at the church, immediately following the visitation. The Rev. Mark Teachey will officiate and interment will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Winter Park Baptist Church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 11, 2019
