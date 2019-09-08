|
LUCILLE ALEXANDER THOMAS June 20, 1925-August 31, 2019 Lucille Alexander Thomas of Wilmington passed away Saturday, August 31 in Raleigh after a long illness. Lucille was born in Lewistown, Pa. to Clare Smith and Lee Victor Alexander. She was married to Robert D. Thomas whose career moved the family to Corning, NY, Bradford, Pa. and Wilmington NC. She enjoyed her nursing career for many years in a variety of settings. Lucille was predeceased by her husband, Robert D. Thomas and son, Mark Thomas. She is survived by three daughters, Bonnie McQuillen of Charlotte, Danna Lowery and husband, John of Hoschton, Ga., Terry Snyder and husband, Hank of Raleigh; and four grandchildren. To honor Lucille's request, a memorial service will not be held. Memorial gifts can be given to the National Audubon Society, if desired.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 8, 2019