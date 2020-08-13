LUCILLE HORRELL SHEPARD Lucille Horrell Shepard, 93, went to be with Jesus in Heaven on Monday, August 10, 2020, in Wilmington, NC. Her strong faith sustained her through many health issues over this last year and continued to supply her with an attitude of praise. She spoke daily of how blessed she was and how good her Lord had been to her over her lifetime. Lucille was born on May 7, 1927, in Wilmington, NC, to Myrtle Lucille Gray and Frank Gray. She was an extremely gifted pianist and faithfully served the Lord with this gift for over 40 years at Calvary Baptist Church, playing for each service, numerous cantatas, and Sunday School. She also sang with a Christian radio group when she was younger, and played the piano for a Christian children's T.V. show with her dear friend, Katherine Godwin, called "Kitty Time". She used her beautiful gift of singing in a ladies' trio at Calvary Baptist, and sang in the Young at Heart Choir. Lucille was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, and dad to her children, Steve Adrian Horrell (1987), her son, Stephen Guilford Horrell (2009) , her second husband of 21 years, Willie Shepard, Jr.( 2012), and her dear cousin who was ' like a sister', Janette Elaine Babson (2020). Lucille is survived by her daughters Deborah Gail Fletcher, and Sheila Diane Ball (husband Larry); grandchildren Luke Thomas Ball, Jared Matthew Ball, Eli Timothy Ball, Anna Leigh Squires (husband Michael), and Grace Elizabeth Horrell; great-grandchildren Jackson Squires, Adrienne Squires, and Elaina Squires. Lucille was a beautiful lady all around. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She showed God's love to those around her and always sought to apologize if she ever felt she had wronged anyone. Though she stated she loved them all, some of her favorite hymns were "How Great Thou Art", "Heavenly Sunshine', and "Jesus Loves Me". Her family and friends will miss her dearly! The funeral for Lucille will be a private gathering at Andrews Mortuary on Market Street, with a private burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Thursday, August 13, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store