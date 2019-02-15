|
|
LUCILLE LAHODA BATTS Lucille Lahoda Batts, 87, of Hampstead, NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 13, 2019. She was born on January 27, 1932, in Berwick, PA, the daughter of the late John Stanley Lahoda and Clara Elizabeth Walters Lahoda. Also remembered are her four sisters and four brothers, all of whom preceded her in death. Surviving is her loving husband of over sixty-three years, Hugh L. Batts; three children, Deborah C. Edens (Steve) of Hampstead, NC, Richard S. Batts (Carol) of Scotts Hill, NC, and Peggy E. Yopp (Billy) of Hampstead, NC; nine grandchildren, Suzanne, Rodney, Adam, Jonathan, Ashley, Jared, Tyler, Brenna and Trey; and twenty-three great-grandchildren. Mrs. Batts was a member of Scotts Hill Baptist Church where she was an avid reader of their library and a Prayer Warrior for many. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Monday, February 18, 2019 at Scotts Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Batts Family Cemetery, 1417 Mill Creek Road in Hampstead. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am prior to the service at Scotts Hill Baptist Church and other times at the home of Peggy Yopp, 1063 Shepards Road, Hampstead, NC. Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be left for the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Hamptead Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 15, 2019