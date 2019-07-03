|
|
LUCRETIA THORNTON MCDANIEL Lucretia Thornton McDaniel, 88, of Wilmington, NC, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, NC. She was born on February 18, 1931, in Greenville, SC, to the late James Goodlett Thornton, Sr. and Miriam Holladay Thornton Waddell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Joseph McDaniel, daughter, Lucretia McDaniel Cardwell, two brothers, Captain James Goodlett Thornton, Jr. and William Holladay Thornton; and a sister, Frances Thornton Broadfoot Reynolds. Lucretia was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, the Carolina Yacht Club, past member of the Cape Fear Country Club, and an active member of the Junior League of Wilmington. Lucretia was an avid Bridge player and friend to many. Survivors include her children, Paul Joseph McDaniel, Jr., (Joy-Ann) of Charlotte, NC, Dr. James Goodlett McDaniel, (Paul) of Jacksonville and St. Augustine, FL, and Miriam Harper McDaniel of Alexandria, VA and Wrightsville Beach, NC; one granddaughter, Lucretia Hyatt Muench Humphrey, three great-granddaughters, Bethany Lynn, Stephanie Celeste, and Melanie Ariel Humphrey; and a great-great grandson, Rodney James Hunter. A memorial service will be held Wednesday July 10th at 2 pm at St. John's Episcopal Church followed by a reception in Elebash Hall. A private inurnment will be held in Oakdale Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Boys & Girls Home of North Carolina, the , or the Friends of Oakdale. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from July 3 to July 7, 2019