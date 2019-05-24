|
LUCY ELIZABETH BALDWIN PATTERSON Lucy Elizabeth Baldwin Patterson, 95, passed away May 22, 2019 at Trinity Grove. She was born in Lenoir County, NC, April 30, 1924 and was the daughter of Irene King Lewis and Clyde Anders. She was the wife of Ralph C. Baldwin (1963) and Robert L. Patterson (1993). She is survived by her brother, Clyde Anders, Jr. and three children, Nancy B. Thompson, Ann B. Alvey and Ralph C. (Buddy) Baldwin, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Carol Baldwin. Her sister, Rachel A. Ray, preceded her in death. Her grandchildren are: Jennifer Kippert (Gary), Pamela Thompson and Crissy Reddick (Bradford), Beverly Wessel (Gus), Ginger Misner (Steve), Jamey Nichols and John Alvey. Sherrieann Baldwin-Rash (Chris), Terrielynn Depew (Henry), Kimberly Petrov (Greg) and Deanna Glennon. Her great-grandchildren are: Tyler and Casey Kippert, Cayden and Hunter Reddick, Gus Wessel, Annie Murphy, Mitchell and Mason Misner, Shelby and James Nichols, Kyle and Katherine Petrov and Chase Rash. Her great-great-grandchildren are: Cheyenne and Savannah Hare. She worked at Western Auto until she retired at age 62. After retirement, she worked part-time in the cafeteria at Hoggard High School until she was 85! She was a lifetime member of the VFW Aux 2573 NC and contributed many volunteer hours to the veterans and the VA Hospital in Fayetteville, NC. She grew up in the Masonboro Sound Community and was a former member of the Masonboro Baptist Church. She and her husband, Ralph, lived in Winter Park where they raised their three children. She is a current member of the Lake Forest Baptist Church. Lucy had an amazing life at Trinity Grove for the past seven years. The family wishes to thank the wonderful CNAs, nurses, dietary, housekeeping, maintenance, laundry and other employees, also the administrative staff for the loving care provided to our mother. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Oleander Memorial Gardens with Deacon Clegie Chambers of Lake Forest Baptist Church officiating. To honor her memory, in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Employees Education Fund, Trinity Grove, 631 Junction Creek Dr., Wilmington 28412. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from May 24 to May 25, 2019