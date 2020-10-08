1/
Lucy King James
1924 - 2020
LUCY KING JAMES Feb. 16, 1924 - Oct. 4, 2020 Born to Adrian Sidbury King and Hettie Mae Alexander King. Predeceased by her much loved husband, E. Dan James. She is survived by her children, Anne Goodrum (Louis), Ellen Hood (Floyd), Dan James (Carole), seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Mary Lyons and Frances Pressley (Jim). Lucy was a life-long member of Pearsall Memorial Church where she served as secretary to Dr. B. Frank Hall for many years, a very special time in her life. She also served on the staff at Myrtle Grove Presbyterian Church. Later moving to an administrative secretarial position for Wilmington Presbytery's office. Upon retiring she continued her service to church work volunteering in the office at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church where she developed many dear friends. She lived and explored life to the fullest from her dedication to her church work to her many social explorations and special time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed! A family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice. As the virus has limited our gatherings, we hope all who knew her will celebrate her life and memories in your hearts. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 8, 2020.
2 entries
October 8, 2020
I feel blessed to have known Ms. Lucy. I will miss her very much. But I know you will miss her even more. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family. Deborah Bomberger, Edward Jones
Deborah Bomberger
Friend
October 8, 2020
MY, (our) loved and admired aunt. Also, a great Christian lady. I'll always remember her beauty and grace. Sadly, the last member of a great generation representing our family. A profound loss in many ways.
David Ray James
Family
