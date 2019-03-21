Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
(910) 754-6848
Luke Linkous
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
White Fnrl Srv Chapel
Supply, NC
View Map
More Obituaries for Luke Linkous
Luke Edward Linkous


LUKE EDWARD LINKOUS, SR. age 96 of Supply, NC passed away on Tuesday the nineteenth of March 2019 in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center, Bolivia, NC. Mr. Ed was born in Floyd, VA on the seventeenth of September 1922 to the late Rufus and Virginia Harris Linkous. He was a proud member of the US Army, 11th Infantry Division, "Paratrooper" and served in WWII. Ed was retired from J.M. Parker & Sons Building Supplies, after forty-four years of service. Mr. Ed was fondly known by many as the "Popcorn & Cotton Candy Man" as he was always giving away his sweets. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Lillie Hatridge Sermons Linkous, a granddaughter, Christy Lynn Linkous and he was the last of seven brothers & sisters. Surviving are three sons, Barry Lee Linkous of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, Luke "Eddie" Linkous Jr of Supply, Larry Dee Linkous of Supply; three grandchildren, Dale Linkous, Michael Linkous, Tammy L. Bayley; four great grandchildren, Teresa, Preston, Harrison, Lawson and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday the twenty third of March 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon in the White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel with The Reverend Rick Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Georgetown Holden Cemetery. You are cordially invited to a time of visitation with the family on Saturday, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests with gratitude that monetary donations be made in his name to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Brunswick House at 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
