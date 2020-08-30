LYDIA OLGA HUSTAS LOVE Lydia Olga Hustas Love made her transition from this life into the all encompassing Spiritual Realm that she so believed in on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her Lithuanian parents Henricus and Filomena Hustas of Perth, Western Australia. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Steve Love and a daughter Leah Rasa Love and one granddaughter Skye Love McIver of Leland, North Carolina She is also survived by her brother Leo Hustas and nieces Anita Bywater of Melbourne, Australia and Vida Hustas of Perth, Australia. Lydia began this journey of adventure, behind the Iron Curtain on April 9,1942 in Greitz, Germany. At the age of 7, she and her family escaped to West Germany to a farm in the Black Forest while awaiting papers to immigrate to Australia, where there were family members who had already made the crossing. In 1964, she and her best friend, Carly set sail back to Europe on a working holiday and after some sightseeing settled on Wurzburg Germany and procured employment with the US Army as administration support. Steve was stationed in Wurzburg and met Lydia in the Post Chapel. It was a time of great emotion for them both as the Vietnam War raged on. Steve was eventually transferred to Ft. Lewis Washington and they were married in 1966 in the Pacific Lutheran University Chapel. It was truly a fairytale. On his discharge, they returned to Steve's home in Kinston, North Carolina where they took over the family business, a manufacturer of hardwood dimensions for the furniture industry where they both took on the roles of CEO and CFO. They traveled to their markets in the US, Europe, Japan and Southeast Asia. Their whole life together was about adventure including seven months in the Bahamas on a sailboat and travel to 70 countries. After they sold the business in 1989 they built and managed a 10 room bed and breakfast on Bald Head Island, Theodosia's, where so many friends were welcomed. Lydia was most proud of her family and maintained strong relationships over an ocean away. She was stellar at being exactly where she was needed for both her American and Australian families. She raised her daughter the way she knew women should always be, independent, courageous, kind, and strong, and those teachings have passed to her beloved granddaughter as well. She adored being with her granddaughter and loved her laugh and beauty. Lydia was a devoted volunteer at Dosher Hospital in Southport and then later with the Cameron Art Museum, never meeting a stranger, and always there with her contagious smile. Her last journey of an 18 month struggle with Pancreatic Cancer has been supported by friends and family and the doctors at Duke Cancer Center. Her oncologist, Dr. David Hsu and Dr. Peter Allen, her surgeon tried all options to defeat this cancer. They did successfully prolong her life for an additional year and a half for which we are all thankful. The family appreciates the kindness and concern of these men and their amazing staff. We also want to thank the compassionate care givers at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care who helped us all understand what we were going through. They will forever be appreciated.



