LYNDA PATRICIA WILLIAMS ALTMAN Lynda Patricia Williams Altman, of Wilmington, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the LCFHCC. She was born in Wilmington, NC on November 24, 1939 the daughter of Winston Wallace (Wink) Williams and Mary Patricia (Pat) O'Sullivan Williams. Lynda grew up in Sunset Park and graduated from New Hanover High School in 1958. She attended the Church of the Good Shepherd and lived her entire life in Wilmington. She is survived by her husband Carl Frederick Altman (Fred), three children, Fredrick Alan Altman (Freddie), Kimberly Lynn Altman (Kim), and Kenneth Winston Altman (Kenny), six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many cousins. She had many wonderful friends, most of whom were childhood and early adult lifelong friends. Lynda loved her family and loved spending time with them grilling on the waterfront, celebrating birthdays, or hosting holidays at her home. She was an excellent cook and her Thanksgiving and Christmas rice and gravy was the biggest hit with the grandkids! She was an avid horsewoman who rode, trained, and showed horses all of her life. She was Rodeo Queen when she was 15 years old. She exercised harness racing horses at Legion Stadium. In 1964, she and her husband Fred provided the horse for Michael Landon (Bonanza's "Little Joe Cartwright") to ride in the Azalea Festival Parade. In 1965, they provided the horse for James Drury ("The Virginian") to ride in the parade. She raised, trained, and showed champion German Shepherd Dogs and was one of the early members of the Azalea Dog Training Club as an obedience instructor. She loved the water and was an excellent water-skier, participating in competitions and exhibitions. She loved to sail her various sailboats, ride her jet ski, and enjoyed relaxing boat rides. She loved to fish (surf fish or pier fish—it didn't matter to her) and would brave the elements to wet a hook—even on the eve of a hurricane that later that night took the end of the pier she and her friend Rae Sandy had been fishing on! She was a dancer with the renowned Cressettes (headed by a former Rockette) and entertained troops all over the eastern seaboard in the 1950's and early 60's, dancing and singing. She played piano and guitar and was an excellent singer. She was always there if you needed her, lived an incredibly full life, and was loved by many. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private service Saturday, November 7 at Andrews Valley Chapel followed by a graveside service, open to all friends and family, at 3 PM, Saturday at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.



