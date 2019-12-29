|
LYNDIN WORTH BOLTON March 1950-November 2019 Worth Bolton, 69, passed away at home in Raleigh, NC with his friends and family. The son of Virginia C. Honeycutt and Worth W. Bolton, he grew up in Wilmington, NC and attended New Hanover High School. Like his father, he joined the U.S. Army. He served two tours in Vietnam as an Army C75th Ranger and received a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. After his time in the military, Worth earned a bachelor's degree from UNC-Wilmington and master degree in social work from UNC-Chapel Hill. He was a Licensed Clinical Addictions Specialist and a Certified Clinical Supervisor. Worth spent his career helping people with mental health and substance use challenges. In his various roles as a treatment provider, clinical supervisor, mentor, trainer, teacher, and consultant, he shaped the field of social work and particularly the addictions communities. He joined the UNC School of Social Work Clinical Faculty in 1997 and was instrumental in developing the statewide workforce of current and future substance use disorder professionals. In his role with students Worth's commitment was endless. Worth should be remembered for his kindness toward others and his ability to tell a good joke or story on himself. He was a great friend to many, and loved the beach, sailing and playing golf. He was devoted to his wife. Spending time with their daughter Kim and granddaughter Emma gave him great pleasure. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. The family extends its appreciation to the many physicians and caregivers who took care of Worth in these last few years, with special thanks to UNC Psychiatry, Charles House, Veterans Affairs and Transitions Life Care. Worth was preceded in death by his mother, father, and two brothers Bennie Bolton and Maxie Bolton. He is survived by wife Flo Stein Bolton, daughter Kim Hoppin and granddaughter Emma Hoppin, his sisters Bronwyn Bolton Dalton (Mike), Ginger Honeycutt Nobles, and Jill Honeycutt Malpass, as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family members. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm, January 4, 2020, at the UNC School of Social Work, Tate-Turner-Kuralt Building, 325 Pittsboro St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516. Visitation with the family and more story telling will follow immediately after in the Odom Lobby. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation checks may be sent to the attention of Mary Beth Hernandez at the UNC School of Social Work, Behavioral Health Springboard in Memory of Worth Bolton. 325 Pittsboro St., CB 3550, Chapel Hill, NC 27599.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 29, 2019