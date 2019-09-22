|
|
LYNN WARD POLLOCK Lynn Ward Pollock died peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Hospice, September 18th, 2019, miraculously four and a half years after her diagnosis of stage IV lung cancer. She was born in Wilmington, educated in the New Hanover Public School System and attended UNC-Greensboro and UNC-Chapel Hill where she graduated with a degree in Sociology. She was married in 1971 to her husband of 48 years, Hoke D. Pollock, M.D. They raised three wonderful children, Hoke W. Pollock, M.D.; Fairley Pollock Patton, Ed.D.; McLean Pollock Kram, Ph.D. During these years of raising children she worked part—time while earning her Master's Degree in School Counseling at North Carolina Central University, and was subsequently a school counselor in New Hanover County Schools for 30 years. In remembering a time when she felt out of place, she recalled her first class at the campus of NC Central University: "I was the only white person in the class, but I felt immediate acceptance. What a wonderful experience." Her life was lived in service to what she knew to be the truth, that every human being is entitled to our respect and our love. Her deepest wish was that all of us learn how to love each other and how to accept each others love. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Hoke Dickinson Pollock; her children, Hoke Ward Pollock and his wife Cristi Gonzalez Pollock, Fairley Pollock Patton and her husband James Solomon Patton II, and McLean Pollock Kram and her husband Justin Keim Kram; her mother Adelaide Scales Ward; her brother Edward Lee Ward, Jr.; and her devoted sister, Kitty Ward Davis. Lynn also has seven grandchildren, whom she adored: Hoke S., Cole, Miles, Max, and Ema Pollock and William and Ely Kram. A private scattering of her ashes will be done at a time not yet determined. In lieu of flowers, Lynn's favorite charities were the Fully Belly Project, the Alzheimer's Foundation, and the United Negro College Fund, or a . Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 22, 2019