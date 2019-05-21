|
|
MAARTEN SWART, JR Maarten Swart, Jr., 88, formerly of Reynoldsburg, OH went to be with his Lord Jesus on Friday, May 17, 2019. Maarten was born and raised in Wilmington, NC. He was a Korean War US Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient. After his service, Maarten returned home and went to floral design school in Chicago. Upon graduation, he moved to Columbus, OH and worked in several flower shops before marrying the love of his life, Lucie. The two of them later purchased Flowers by Faith on South High St. Columbus. They faithfully served their south-side clientele giving them superb value and floral designs. Maarten was a long-time member of Reynoldsburg First Presbyterian Church, the Southeast Lions Club, and Humboldt, now New England Lodge F&AM. Maarten is preceded in death by his parents Maarten and Ruby Swart. Maarten is survived by his loving wife Lucie; devoted daughter and son-in-law Roma and Kent Ellis; grandchildren Bethany, Evan and Olivia Ellis; sisters and brothers-in-law Ruby and Julius Howard, Marie and Teddy Croom, and Alida and Sammy Gresham; brother-in-law Stanley Beal; many nieces and nephews; and grand-pooch Gigi. Maarten's family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH where his funeral will follow at 7 p.m. Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg. Messages may be sent to Maarten's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 21, 2019