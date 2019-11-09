|
|
MABLE MESSER HADNOTT Mable Messer Hadnott, 91, of Wilmington, NC went to be with the Lord on Wednesday November 6, 2019. Mable was born on November 20, 1927 in Dunn, NC daughter of the late William Thomas "Bud" Messer, Sr. and Claudie Woolard Messer. She is also preceded in death by husband, Alton Hill Hadnott, Sr. and their son, Alton Hill Hadnott, Jr. Mable was a graduate of Coats High School, Campbell College and East Carolina University. She was a member of the Beta Phi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority. She taught school in Wilmington for 33years until her retirement from Roland-Grise in 1986. She was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and a member of St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church of Wilmington for 54 years. Mable is survived by her sisters: Doris Messer Willis, Sue Messer Wood and Peggy Messer Kidwell. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm on Monday November 11, 2019 at Coble Ward-smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Monday November 11, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Chapel with Rev. Robert Lapp officiating. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412. Flowers accepted or memorial donations may be made to St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1416 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019