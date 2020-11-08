MABLE LORAINE MINTZ Mable "Loraine" Skinner Mintz of Wilmington, North Carolina, peacefully passed away on Friday morning November 6, 2020. Loraine was born in Wilmington on December 23, 1939. She was a loving wife to her husband, James Stanley Mintz, Sr. and the matriarch of her family. A precious mother, memaw, and mawmaw. Her family just delighted in her. She has left behind a Godly legacy for her family to follow. She will be missed by so many. She was an owner and co-founder of the original J.S. Mintz Plumbing Service of Wilmington. She was a faithful member of The Pentecostals of Wilmington. With the love of God being first in her life and serving Him for 63 years. She was a true example of a Godly woman and a true Christian. She worshipped Jesus in spirit and truth. She gave of herself with the talents she was blessed by playing the piano at the church for over 30 years and she sang praises unto the Lord. She taught Sunday school and bible studies to help others learn the word of God and of His goodness. Her father and mother, William Oliver and Gladys Howard Skinner, her husband James Stanley Mintz, Sr. and son James Stanley Mintz, Jr. preceded her in death. She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl M. Poole and husband Mike of Hampstead, NC and Tana M. Williams and Donnie of Riegelwood, NC; one brother Dan Skinner of Wilmington, NC; one brother in law Arthur Mintz of Pilot Point, Texas and her daughter-in-law Cindy Mintz of Wilmington NC. Her five precious grandchildren, Michael M. Poole Jr. and wife Alexandra of Brooklyn, NY; Andrea W. Horne of Wilson, NC; Cynthia P. Moore and husband Nathan of Hampstead, NC; Lori W. Smithey and husband David of Leland, NC; and James "Trey" S. Mintz III and wife Anna of Wilmington, NC. Her lovely great grandchildren Ophelia Poole, Cayden Moore, Lousia Poole, Layla Smithey, Miller Mintz, and Christian Moore; and a number of nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Wilmington Funeral Chapel Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9 to 4 to pay their respects and sign the guestbook. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at The Pentecostals of Wilmington led by Pastor Floyd Morris. Due to Covid-19 social distancing and mask wearing will be required. The family suggest memorial contributions to The Pentecostals of Wilmington 3615 Chippenham Drive Wilmington, NC 28412. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
