MABLE MARIE WILLIAMS Mable Marie Williams, 93, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center, Wilmington, NC. She was born in Wilmington, NC, on February 18, 1926, daughter of the late William Louis Fryar and Pearl Estelle Greene Fryar. Her husband, Elijah B. Williams preceded her in death, as well as 3 sisters, 2 brothers, and a granddaughter, Priscilla. Mrs. Williams is survived by her son, Larry Williams and wife, Genia; daughters, Brenda Clark, Angela Boswell and husband, Harold, and Lisa Otis; grandchildren, Paul Williams (Krishna), Keith Williams (April), Christy Eskridge (Bill), Jeff Boswell, Chris Boswell (Lorrie), Matthew Boswell (Erin), Jay Roland Otis II; and great-grandchildren, Walker Williams, Emiley Williams, Elijah Williams, Merritt Williams, West Eskridge, Benjamin Eskridge, Abigail Boswell, Isabelle Boswell, Kaylee Tackett, and Benjamin Tackett. "She opens her mouth with wisdom and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue." Proverbs 31:26. Mable Marie Williams, Marie, or Grandma to those who knew her best, was a caring and gentle woman who always had a kind word and a happy story to share. She was a devoted woman of God who lived her life to honor the Lord and served those that she loved. She loved to laugh and spend time with her family. She made sure no one ever left her house hungry or empty handed. She made the most of her 93 and a half (she never let you forget the half) years on this earth and has left a legacy of love, honor and grace that will not be forgotten. The family will receive friends from 10-1045 AM Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Andrews Valley Chapel. Immediately following the visitation, a graveside service will be held at 11 AM at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Wilmington. Rev. Hugh Folds will officiate the service. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Valley Chapel Service.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 20, 2019