MACK LINWOOD THORPE, SR. Mack Linwood Thorpe, Sr., of Middle Sound Loop Road, Wilmington, NC, passed peacefully into heaven at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, following a short illness. Born at the family home place and farm in Brunswick County, NC on October 18, 1932. He has lived and worked from his home on Middle Sound since 1959. A 1952 graduate of New Hanover High School, was a starter on the 1951 Wild Cat State Champion Football Team and attended East Carolina Teachers College and Elon College on football scholarship. Following college, he worked at the Atlantic Coast Line Rail Road as an apprentice in the carpentry shop. After a short tenure with Carolina Power and Light he was self-employed as a shipwright, carpenter and master craftsman working many years at Harrelson Marina (now Anchors Bend) and other area marinas. His passion was painting, wood carving, sculpting and model ship building. His art was featured twice in the Wilmington Star News highlighting his many talents as a local craftsman and artist. He was a long time member of Ogden Baptist Church, served many years as an Assistant Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 237 of Ogden, and a member of Scotts Hill Hunting Club. He was a lifelong fisherman and outdoorsman; a hunter of rabbit, fox, bear and deer, always with a trusted hound by his side. Linwood was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Duffy Thorpe and Maggie Hester Thorpe; a brother, James "Jim" Lawrence Thorpe and niece, Allison Faye Thorpe. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Carol Morse Thorpe; a son, Mack "Buddy" Linwood Thorpe, Jr. (Pam) of Pittsboro, NC; granddaughters, Amy Carol Thorpe Davis (Greyson) of Raleigh, NC and Julie Elizabeth Thorpe Jones (Kevin) of Charlotte, NC; step-grandsons, Tony Huelsman (Leigh) of Franklinton, NC and CJ Huelsman (Kate) of Charlotte, NC, niece, Wanda Elizabeth Thorpe of Wilmington, NC and 10 great-grandchildren ages 9 months to 9 years old. The family extends its deepest gratitude to the caring medical staff at New Hanover Memorial Hospital and Lower Cape Fear Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ogden Baptist Church and/or Lower Cape Fear Hospice. A graveside service will be held at 2pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Sea Lawn Memorial Park on HWY 17 N. Hampstead, NC. Family will receive friends graveside following the service and later at the home. "Under the wide and starry sky, dig the grave and let me lie. Glad did I live and gladly die, And I laid me down with a will. This be the verse you 'grave for me; Here he lies where he long to be, home is the sailor, home from sea, And the hunter home from the hill." -Robert Louis Stevenson Andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 3, 2019