MADELINE "TUGGIE" TRASK HICKMON Madeline Trask Hickmon - affectionately known as "Tuggie"- passed away on January 7, 2020 at the age of 82 after a short-term illness. Tuggie was born on March 8, 1937 in Wilmington, North Carolina and was the second youngest of four children of Christian Heide Trask, Sr. and Nell Hunter Trask. Tuggie was predeceased by her loving husband, James Ralph Hickmon, and sister, Nell Trask Hooper. Tuggie was a lifelong resident of Wilmington. Much of her childhood was spent at Wrightsville Beach, for which she had a tremendous love. She cherished the many fun filled memories created during her early years. Tuggie was educated in Wilmington and was president of her class at New Hanover High School. She also attended Mt. Vernon Junior College and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in Education. Tuggie was a UNC "Tarheel" through and through. In 1959, she married Loran Armstrong Johnson and with Loran, had their two cherished sons, Loran Armstrong Johnson, Jr. and George Ferguson Johnson. She later moved to Atlanta, Georgia but subsequently returned back home to Wilmington with her boys where she spent the rest of her life. Tuggie was an elementary and remedial reading teacher for many years at Wrightsboro School, and ultimately found her true calling at Cape Fear Community College, where she was a vital part of the school's foundation and fund-raising activities. Throughout her life, Tuggie was actively involved in civic activities in her community, as well as charities, such as Stephens Ministries. Tuggie was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Cape Fear Country Club, and the Carolina Yacht Club. Later in life, she created especially fond memories socializing at the Yacht Club alongside her lifelong friend, Jim Hickmon, with whom she found love and married in 2010. Jim and Tuggie would be seen happily hand in hand until his passing in August of 2019. Tuggie loved greatly and lived life fully. People mattered to her, and they knew it. She will be forever remembered for her infectious smile, her sense of humor, and the fun-filled conversations had with her... not to mention her delicious cakes and brownies. It is no secret Tuggie's world revolved around her two grandchildren, who called her "Nannie". To them and to her family and friends, she leaves a profound legacy of love. A devoted mother, grandmother, and friend, Tuggie will be greatly missed by all those she touched. In addition to her sons, Loran Armstrong Johnson, Jr. and George Ferguson Johnson, Tuggie is survived by her daughter-in-law, Susan Sellers Johnson (Loran's wife), and daughter, Elizabeth Casey Smith; her most beloved grandchildren, Mary Nell Johnson and William Trask Johnson; her sister, Nancy Trask Wood; her brother and sister-in-law, Christian Heide Trask, Jr. and Cason Lineberger Trask; Jim's daughter, Rebecca Hickmon Carter, and her husband, Charles Dale Carter, and their daughter Olivia Grace Carter; and cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and dear friends. The family welcomes friends to share in a celebration of Tuggie's life at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. James Episcopal Church, 25 South Third Street in Wilmington, with a reception following the service in The Great Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the James and Madeline Hickmon Endowed Scholarship at Cape Fear Community College Foundation, 411 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 12, 2020