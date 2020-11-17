MADELYN ALLEN ABRAMS Madelyn Allen Abrams passed away on October 20, 2020 in Germantown Tennessee. She was born to Henry and Addie Allen on March 23, 1925. She was their last surviving child, five brothers and four sisters preceded her in death. Mrs. Abrams was the wife of the late Jacob Bernard Abrams. They owned the Cinderella Bootery and the Shoe shack. Mrs. Abrams was a member of the first Baptist Church of Wilmington. She is survived by her daughter Gloria Thomas (Nic), her granddaughter Kelly McGowan (Greg) and her two great grandchildren Conor and Reid. Services were privately held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store