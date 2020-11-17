1/
Madelyn Allen Abrams
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MADELYN ALLEN ABRAMS Madelyn Allen Abrams passed away on October 20, 2020 in Germantown Tennessee. She was born to Henry and Addie Allen on March 23, 1925. She was their last surviving child, five brothers and four sisters preceded her in death. Mrs. Abrams was the wife of the late Jacob Bernard Abrams. They owned the Cinderella Bootery and the Shoe shack. Mrs. Abrams was a member of the first Baptist Church of Wilmington. She is survived by her daughter Gloria Thomas (Nic), her granddaughter Kelly McGowan (Greg) and her two great grandchildren Conor and Reid. Services were privately held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 17, 2020
A true lady of beauty and grace. Madelyn made everyone feel special. We will miss Madelyn so much.
Tommy/Karen Allen
Family
November 17, 2020
I was privileged to be Madalyn’s pastor for many years. What a wonderful sweet soul she was. Prayers for her family.
Mike Queen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved