|
|
MADISON MARIE DEVRIES Madison Marie DeVries, age 20, of Hampstead, NC passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.She was born on June 29, 1999 in Baltimore County, MD to John Oliver DeVries and Georgiana Marie (Behm) DeVries.Madison was an accomplished scholar and athlete in both high school and college. At Topsail High School, she was Valedictorian, a Morehead Scholar finalist, member of the National Honor Society and College Boards AP Scholar. Madison was Prom Queen her senior year and she also served on the Student Council Executive board. She was Co-Captain of the Topsail Pirates Ladies Lacrosse team, All County All Star in lacrosse and MVP of the Topsail High School Lacrosse team.At the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Madison was a Covenant Scholar and oversaw the Fashion Initiative. She was also School Ambassador and a member of the Jump Rope Club. Madison was an Undergraduate Research Assistant at the UNC Department of Epidemiology. She interned at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, GA. Madison was also a Research Analyst Intern at Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs, CA.Madison loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing recreational lacrosse, surfing and scuba diving. Madison also liked traveling, reading, hiking and running.Left to remember her are her sister, Sophie DeVries; boyfriend, Isaac Rosso Klakovich; uncle, John T. Behm, Jr.; aunts, Juliana Frenkil, Elizabeth Snider and husband, Dr. Thomas Snider, Marrell Louise DeVries Harrison and husband, Robert, Robin Behm-Beerbower and partner, Wendy, and Nancy J. DeVries. Madison was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Emory (Simpson) Behm, John Tiark Behm, Sr., and John and Nancy Marie (Ferguson) DeVries. Memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been created for a memorial fund. Please visit Madison's obituary page at quinnmcgowen.com for the hyperlink.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 19, 2020