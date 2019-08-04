|
MAE ELLIS SMITH TODD Mae Ellis Smith Todd, aged 92, passed away July 31, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. She was born on February 1, 1927 to Minnie M. Gauss and William I. Smith in the community of Daisy, near Loris, SC. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, H. Daniel Todd; children, Cheryl Ann Willoughby, Danny Joe Todd; granddaughter, Wendy Leigh Brigman Wilson, and siblings Ruby, Cara Belle, Donald, Clyde, and Edward. Surviving family include children, Barbara Brigman Blanton and Michael D. Todd, along with spouses Tony and Lisa, respectively; grandchildren, Jackson Todd, Kevin Todd, Tony and Dana Brigman, and Chris Willoughby; great-grandchildren, McKenna, Morgan, and Maya Brigman, Isabella, Madelyn, and Adrian Wilson, many nieces and nephews, and friends at Morningside assisted living. During WWII, Mae worked as a telephone operator and school teacher. After the war, she married Dan after he spent a year recovering from injuries sustained in Pacific Theater, moved to Wilmington and raised her four children. She was a long time member of Long Leaf and Lake Forest Baptist churches. Mae enjoyed reading, and later audio books, sewing, traveling, and being with her family. She was a spiritual person of quiet and strong faith. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 5th at Oleander Memorial Gardens at 2:30PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 4, 2019