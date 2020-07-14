1/
Mae Richardson Mintz
MAE RICHARDSON MINTZ Mae Richardson Mintz, 91. Of Leland, NC, went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020. Mae was born on October 26, 1928 in Richmond County, NC daughter of the late Charlie and Media Richardson. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Mintz; daughter, Carol Jean Mintz and son, Gary Wayne Mintz. Mae is survived by her son, Norman D. Mintz; granddaughter, Pamela Tomlinson and husband Mark; grandsons, Justin Tomlinson and Logan Tomlinson. Due to COVID 19 all guest are asked to wear masks and to maintain social distancing. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday July 16, 2020 at Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1155 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday July 17, 2020 at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1873 Maco Road, Leland, NC 28451. Interment will follow at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coblegreenlawn.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Memorial Park
1311 Shipyard Blvd
Wilmington, NC 28412
9107991686
