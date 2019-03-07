|
MAEBELL WILSON LANIER On Monday, March 4, 2019, Maebell Wilson Lanier went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Maebell was born May 16, 1926 in Verona, NC, to George Parley Wilson and Sina Jane Brown Wilson, who predeceased her. Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Neil Lanier (Kathy) and Dean Lanier (Susan) of Burgaw, a daughter, Kay Rochelle (Ed) and daughter-in-law Christine Lanier of Wilmington; grandchildren Rodney Lanier (Glynis), Lisa Harts, Tara Bagwell (Brad), Jamie Rochelle, Christy Coughlin, Michael Lanier (Leigh), and Benjamin Lanier; 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. It was only eleven months ago that Maebell's husband of 72 years, Admah Lanier, Jr., went to be with the Lord. She is also predeceased by her son W. C. Lanier as well as her sister Adell Wilson Parker and her brother George Franklin Wilson. She married into the Lanier family on May 16, 1945. Since Admah was the oldest of eight children, Maebell has many brothers- and sisters-in law who loved her dearly. As one of the brothers said, "She took care of us all." For a few years, Maebell worked outside the home at Garver Shirt Factory. As a homemaker, Maebell cooked for family, friends, the farm hands, and any others that showed up, picking many of the vegetables from her own garden. She always had flowers, which she freely shared, growing in her yard. A sign that once hung in her kitchen said it all, "There's no place like home except Maebell's." Over the years, Maebell was always involved in her church and community. But mostly, in her quiet and unassuming way, she reached out to people with cards, flowers, phone calls, visits, food, and prayers. Admah once said, "She has been the mother to many, of all ages." The family wishes to thank the staff of Davis Community for the compassionate care given to Maebell over the last six years. Visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 am on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Scotts Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Scotts Hill Baptist Church at 185 Scotts Hill Loop Road Wilmington, NC 28411 or The Davis Community (Artisan House) at 1011 Porters Neck Road, Wilmington, NC 28411. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Hampstead Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 7, 2019