Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Coble Funeral & Cremation service at Greenlawn Memorial Park
1155 Shipyard Blvd
Wilmington, NC
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Coble Funeral & Cremation service at Greenlawn Memorial Park
1155 Shipyard Blvd
Wilmington, NC
Magaline Floyd


1937 - 2020
Magaline Floyd Obituary
MAGALINE FLOYD Magaline Tyler Floyd, 82 of Wilmington died on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1937 to Herbert Curtis Tyler and Lula Bryant Tyler in Loris, SC. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Lee Floyd, sister Vetie Tyler Stroud, and brother Willie Preston Tyler. She is survived by her daughters; Larra Lynn Floyd, Cheryl Floyd Strawn, Teresa Floyd Stanley, grandchildren; Christopher Beasley, Tom Strawn, Martha Strawn, Earl Stanley, Brittnay Stanley, and great granddaughter Angela Strawn. Magaline was a long time member of Bible Baptist Church. A funeral will be held 12pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Coble Funeral & Cremation service at Greenlawn Memorial Park 1155 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 18, 2020
