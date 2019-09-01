|
MARGARET ANN TRIGGS Margaret Ann Triggs, 85, of Leland passed away August 31, 2019. She was born in Winchester, Virginia, on December 13, 1933, a daughter of John Edward Massie and Lois Ida Slonacker Massie. In addition to her parents, she was preceeded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Triggs, and her brother, James Massie. Surviving are her son James R. Triggs (Julie) of Winnabow; daughter, Cathy Lynn Johnson of Martinsburg, West Virginia; and grandchildren, Tyler Lee Triggs and Morgan Elizabeth Triggs of Wilmington and Travis Johnson of Kentucky. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC. Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/Oak Island Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 1, 2019