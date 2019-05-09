Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 762-7788
For more information about
Margaret Battistelli
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Battistelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Peggy" Battistelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret "Peggy" Battistelli Obituary
MARGARET "PEGGY" BATTISTELLI Margaret Henley Battistelli, 87, of Wilmington, was called home to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Peggy was born May 8, 1931 in Bronxville, NY, daughter of the late Raymond Henley and Mary McGovern Henley. Her youngest son, Paul Battistelli, two brothers, Raymond William and Christopher Henley, and a sister, Helen Henley Stravalli, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Leo; daughter, Sharon; son, Peter (Yvonne), all of Wilmington; daughter, Ellen Mary of Santa Rosa, CA; two grandsons, Colin Paul and Zachary; and many nieces and nephews. Peggy and Leo moved from Armonk, NY to Wilmington in 1984. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 4849 Castle Hayne Road, Castle Hayne, NC. She volunteered at Cape Fear Hospital and the Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Peggy volunteered at St. Stanislaus Church as an usher, a greeter, secretary for the St. Stanislaus Parish Council, Treasurer for the Ladies Guild, and was Committee Chairperson for the Food Booth at the annual Polish Festival. May she rest in peace. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 2:00pm Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Church with Rev. Roger Malonda Nyimi officiating. The family will greet friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peggy's memory may be made online to: Unforgotten Souls of CCAC (a non-profit animal rescue shelter). Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now