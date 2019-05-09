|
MARGARET "PEGGY" BATTISTELLI Margaret Henley Battistelli, 87, of Wilmington, was called home to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Peggy was born May 8, 1931 in Bronxville, NY, daughter of the late Raymond Henley and Mary McGovern Henley. Her youngest son, Paul Battistelli, two brothers, Raymond William and Christopher Henley, and a sister, Helen Henley Stravalli, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Leo; daughter, Sharon; son, Peter (Yvonne), all of Wilmington; daughter, Ellen Mary of Santa Rosa, CA; two grandsons, Colin Paul and Zachary; and many nieces and nephews. Peggy and Leo moved from Armonk, NY to Wilmington in 1984. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 4849 Castle Hayne Road, Castle Hayne, NC. She volunteered at Cape Fear Hospital and the Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Peggy volunteered at St. Stanislaus Church as an usher, a greeter, secretary for the St. Stanislaus Parish Council, Treasurer for the Ladies Guild, and was Committee Chairperson for the Food Booth at the annual Polish Festival. May she rest in peace. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 2:00pm Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Church with Rev. Roger Malonda Nyimi officiating. The family will greet friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peggy's memory may be made online to: Unforgotten Souls of CCAC (a non-profit animal rescue shelter).
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 9, 2019