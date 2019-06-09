|
MARGARET BEALE WOODWARD Margaret Beale Woodward passed away on May 10, 2019, at the age of 63. She is survived by her father, M. Cabell Woodward and sister, Ann Boucher. She is also survived by her beloved daughter, Katherine Kiarsis, who loves her very much. A native of Rye, NY, Margaret was a graduate of Rye High School and Princeton University. A bright, vibrant, courageous, outspoken soul, Margaret could command a room, and easily have everyone laughing. Drawn to the beauty of the natural world, she celebrated it through her gifts as a gardener and painter, as well as through her passionate love of animals. Margaret was a unique individual, untamed by conventions; she was like the nature she loved-anything but boring. She will be greatly missed by the many who love her but can take comfort knowing she is at peace. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Christ's Church in Rye, NY on Saturday, June 15, at 11:00 am. Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, AFSP.org 1-888-333-AFSP and to donate directly go to afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington NC 28403
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 9, 2019