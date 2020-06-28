MARGARET ELIZABETH GOLAS Margaret "Marge" Elizabeth Golas (née Summers) passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Born November 27, 1945, in Hull, England, Marge came to the United States shortly after birth and settled in Philadelphia, PA, with her mother, Joan (née Parker) and father, Bernard. After graduating from Temple University, she served active duty at the Pentagon with the Naval Reserves before working over 30 years in public schools in southern New Jersey. There, she met her husband, Stan, raised her son, Stephan, and earned two master's degrees at Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) in library science and educational administration. Known for her sharp wit, strength of character, and fighting spirit, she enjoyed serving as president of the Friends of the Library - Southport & Oak Island, and sharing her love of reading with others. She is survived by her husband and son, as well as her two stepchildren, Theresa Tynan and Stanley Golas, III, and 5 step grandchildren: Noah, Elizabeth, Chloe, Thomas, and Mason. A memorial celebration will be held with family and friends at a later date. The family asks mourners to consider making a donation in Marge's honor to the American Cancer Society here. Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/Oak Island
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 28, 2020.