Margaret Johnson "Peggye" Stanley

Margaret Johnson "Peggye" Stanley Obituary
MARGARET "PEGGYE" JOHNSON STANLEY Margaret "Peggye" Johnson Stanley, 92, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Brookdale of Wilmington. She was born in Baltimore on September 22, 1927, daughter of the late Andrew Luther Johnson and Ruth Henneberger Johnson. Peggye was preceded in death by her husbands, Marvin Howell, Louis Stanley, Sr., and George Eichner, Sr.; step-children, Kathy Goldbeck (Christopher), Roger Stanley, and Fred Stanley, and a cousin, Elise Davis. She graduated from Peabody Conservatory of Music and Johns Hopkins University with a Bachelor of Music. She was a member of St. Andrew's On-the-Sound Episcopal Church, member and Past President of NHRMC Auxiliary (also James Walker Auxiliary), member of the Thursday Morning Music Club, and Past Treasurer and Board Member of the Wilmington Concert Association. Surviving are step-children, Louis W. Stanley, Jr. (Maria), JoAnn Stanley Buck (Danny), and George H. Eichner, Jr.; 14 step-grandchildren, 10 step- great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Andrew's On-the-Sound Episcopal Church, 101 Airlie Road, Wilmington, NC, with The Rev. Richard G. Elliott officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to St. Andrew's On-the-Sound Episcopal Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 3, 2019
