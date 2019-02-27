Home

Margaret Lee (Holbrook) Wells

Margaret Lee (Holbrook) Wells Obituary
MARGARET LEE (HOLBROOK) WELLS 76 of Elmwood, passed away 7:49 am on Tuesday February 19, 2019. She was born on January 9th, 1943 in Wilmington to Ralph Vernon and Allene (Smith) Holbrook. She married William Clark Wells on August 8, 1965. He proceeded her in death on September 4, 2001. She was preceded in death by her parents, and child Dave Strubhar. She is survived by her two brothers Wayne Holbrook and Ralph Holbrook Jr.; nieces and nephews and daughter in law Maria Strubhar and grandchildren. Margaret loved the beach and hymns especially Amazing Grace. Cremation rites will be accorded through Sedgwick Funeral Homes in Canton, IL. Memorials can be made to Humane Society. To make online condolences you my go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 27, 2019
